Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1327 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +53%
1991
1303
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +25%
23196
18561
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +56%
4174
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +17%
38015
32445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +52%
2009
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +34%
16076
12023
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
