We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1327 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +53%
1991
Ryzen 9 3900X
1303
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +25%
23196
Ryzen 9 3900X
18561
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +56%
4174
Ryzen 9 3900X
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +17%
38015
Ryzen 9 3900X
32445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +52%
2009
Ryzen 9 3900X
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +34%
16076
Ryzen 9 3900X
12023
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i5 13600K?
