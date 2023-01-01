Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i5 13600K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 21.33 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1524 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +83%
23353
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +68%
38137
Ryzen 9 5900HX
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +95%
16086
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8269
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-13600K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
TDP 125 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 181 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

