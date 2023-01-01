Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 21.33 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1524 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +35%
1994
1477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +83%
23353
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +31%
4184
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +68%
38137
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +32%
2008
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +95%
16086
8269
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
