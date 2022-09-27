Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K
24648
Ryzen 9 7950X +53%
37714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

