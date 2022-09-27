Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1301 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 14, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 sWRX8
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 128

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Intel Core i5 13600K?
