We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +29%
2000
M1 Max
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +88%
23410
M1 Max
12440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +9%
4229
M1 Max
3880
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +72%
38329
M1 Max
22237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +13%
2018
M1 Max
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +29%
16338
M1 Max
12657
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 13600K?
