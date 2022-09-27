Intel Core i5 13600K vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +29%
2000
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +88%
23410
12440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +9%
4229
3880
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +72%
38329
22237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +13%
2018
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +29%
16338
12657
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
