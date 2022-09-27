Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i5 13600K
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +30%
2000
M1 Pro
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +92%
23410
M1 Pro
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +10%
4229
M1 Pro
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +73%
38329
M1 Pro
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +13%
2018
M1 Pro
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +31%
16338
M1 Pro
12506
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i5 13600K
2. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i5 13600K
3. Intel Core i7 13700K and Intel Core i5 13600K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Intel Core i5 13600K
5. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M1 Pro
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Apple M1 Pro
7. Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Pro
8. Apple M2 and Apple M1 Pro
9. Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M1 Pro

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 13600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский