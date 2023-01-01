Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or M2 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs Apple M2 Ultra

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
Apple M2 Ultra
Intel Core i5 13600K
Apple M2 Ultra

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +18%
1979
M2 Ultra
1681
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K
23299
M2 Ultra +17%
27180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +2%
2001
M2 Ultra
1963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K
16115
M2 Ultra +72%
27743
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and Apple M2 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 May 5, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13600K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 16
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 24
Total Threads 20 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 64MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 134 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 60 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 181 W -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 192 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13900K vs M2 Ultra
2. M1 Ultra vs M2 Ultra
3. M2 Max vs M2 Ultra
4. Core i9 13900HX vs M2 Ultra
5. Core i7 13700K vs M2 Ultra
6. Core i7 12700K vs Core i5 13600K
7. Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Core i5 13600K
8. Ryzen 7 7700X vs Core i5 13600K
9. Core i7 13700K vs Core i5 13600K
10. Core i5 13600KF vs Core i5 13600K
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Ultra or Intel Core i5 13600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский