Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 10600K

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i5 10600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1294 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +121%
23410
Core i5 10600K
10584
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +162%
38329
Core i5 10600K
14603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +124%
16338
Core i5 10600K
7297
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-13600K i5-10600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 41x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 10600K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 13600K or i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i5 13600K or i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i5 13600K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
5. Intel Core i5 13600K or i5 13600KF
6. Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 12400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 13600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский