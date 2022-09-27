Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1294 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +43%
2000
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +121%
23410
10584
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +44%
4229
2945
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +162%
38329
14603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +55%
2018
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +124%
16338
7297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
