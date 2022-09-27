Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 12400

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1623 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +17%
2000
Core i5 12400
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +93%
23410
Core i5 12400
12101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +19%
4229
Core i5 12400
3558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +96%
38329
Core i5 12400
19579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +24%
2018
Core i5 12400
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +87%
16338
Core i5 12400
8742
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-13600K i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

