Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1622 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +77%
23353
Core i5 12500H
13189
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +76%
38137
Core i5 12500H
21664
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +58%
16086
Core i5 12500H
10170
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13600K i5-12500H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
TDP 125 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 181 W 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600K and Intel Core i5 12600K
2. Intel Core i5 13600K and Intel Core i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
4. Intel Core i5 13600K and Intel Core i7 13700K
5. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i7 1260P
7. Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M2
8. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
10. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i7 12700H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i5 13600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский