Intel Core i5 13600K vs i5 13600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 13600H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1730 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +11%
2008
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +57%
23491
15004
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4221
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +17%
2035
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +35%
16271
12068
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|i5-13600H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|Intel Core i5 13600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
