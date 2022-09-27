Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1493 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +23%
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +112%
23815
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +33%
4238
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +94%
38469
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +33%
1988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +104%
15476
7587
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
