Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600KF or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 13600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 13600KF
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1493 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +112%
23815
Ryzen 5 5600G
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +94%
38469
Ryzen 5 5600G
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +104%
15476
Ryzen 5 5600G
7587
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-13600KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600KF
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 13600KF vs Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i5 13600KF vs Core i5 12600K
3. Core i5 13600KF vs Ryzen 7 5700X
4. Core i5 13600KF vs Core i7 13700K
5. Core i5 13600KF vs Ryzen 7 7700X
6. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 7 5700G
7. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Core i5 12400F
8. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Core i3 12100F
9. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 13600KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский