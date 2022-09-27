Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1977 vs 1654 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +28%
1990
1551
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +107%
24549
11879
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3409
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22118
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +20%
1985
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +62%
14509
8932
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
