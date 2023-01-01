Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1279 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +35%
1814
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +93%
23485
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +57%
4151
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +69%
38151
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +55%
1967
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +84%
15357
8355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|-
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
