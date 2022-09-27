Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1977 vs 1626 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +24%
1990
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +60%
24549
15348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3490
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28517
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +22%
1985
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +37%
14509
10626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
