Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i5 13600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i5 13600KF
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1633 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 73728 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +60%
23812
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +38%
38666
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
27969
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +32%
15399
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11672
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i5-13600KF -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 181 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i5 13600KF?
