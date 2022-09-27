Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1644 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +16%
1817
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +16%
23636
20447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +21%
4178
3457
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
37976
Ryzen 9 5900X +3%
39053
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +20%
1953
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +9%
15268
14068
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1