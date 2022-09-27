Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600KF or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i5 13600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i5 13600KF
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF
23815
Ryzen 9 5950X +10%
26265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF
38469
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
45965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF
15476
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
18488
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i5-13600KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 13600KF?
