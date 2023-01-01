Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600KF or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +16%
1809
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +175%
23632
Apple M2
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +4%
4142
Apple M2
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +151%
38238
Apple M2
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +3%
1958
Apple M2
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +71%
15240
Apple M2
8927
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13600KF -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 181 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600KF
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 13600KF?
