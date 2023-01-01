Intel Core i5 13600KF vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +9%
1827
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +58%
23812
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +1%
4200
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +46%
38666
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1981
M2 Pro +2%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +2%
15399
15059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2432
|TMUs
|-
|152
|ROPs
|-
|76
|TGP
|-
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
