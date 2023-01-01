Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600KF or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600KF vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i5 13600KF
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i5 13600KF
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +9%
1827
M2 Pro
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +58%
23812
M2 Pro
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +1%
4200
M2 Pro
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +46%
38666
M2 Pro
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF
1981
M2 Pro +2%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +2%
15399
M2 Pro
15059
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13600KF -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 181 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 2432
TMUs - 152
ROPs - 76
TGP - 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600KF
n/a
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

