Intel Core i5 13600KF vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1623 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +7%
1833
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +97%
23815
12101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +19%
4238
3558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +96%
38469
19579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +22%
1988
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +77%
15476
8742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
