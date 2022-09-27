Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600KF or Core i5 12400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1623 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +97%
23815
Core i5 12400
12101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +96%
38469
Core i5 12400
19579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +77%
15476
Core i5 12400
8742
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-13600KF i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600KF
n/a
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 13600KF?
