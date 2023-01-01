Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600KF or Core i5 13500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600KF vs i5 13500

Intel Core i5 13600KF
VS
Intel Core i5 13500
Intel Core i5 13600KF
Intel Core i5 13500

We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500 and 13600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +14%
23632
Core i5 13500
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +26%
38238
Core i5 13500
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +17%
15240
Core i5 13500
13010
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and i5 13500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13600KF i5-13500
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 181 W 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600KF
n/a
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page Intel Core i5 13500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

