Intel Core i5 13600KF vs i5 13500
We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1809
Core i5 13500 +3%
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +14%
23632
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +3%
4142
4025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +26%
38238
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +7%
1958
1836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600KF +17%
15240
13010
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13600KF
|i5-13500
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|181 W
|154 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
