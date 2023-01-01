Intel Core i5 13600KF vs i5 13500 VS Intel Core i5 13600KF Intel Core i5 13500 We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600KF against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13500 and 13600KF Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600KF and i5 13500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i5-13600KF i5-13500 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 25x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 TDP 125 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 181 W 154 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 13600KF n/a Core i5 13500 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 13600KF official page Intel Core i5 13500 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20