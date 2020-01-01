Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 5200U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Core i5 5200U
Intel Core i5 5200U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 5200U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Newer - released 4 years later
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1540
Ryzen 3 3200U +24%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
2498
Ryzen 3 3200U +64%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1268
Ryzen 3 3200U +22%
1549

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 5, 2015 January 6, 2019
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Zen+
Model number i5-5200U -
Socket BGA-1168 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Core i5 5200U?
