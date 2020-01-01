Intel Core i5 5200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Ryzen 5 2500U +44%
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Ryzen 5 2500U +123%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1540
Ryzen 5 2500U +22%
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Ryzen 5 2500U +169%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Ryzen 5 2500U +25%
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Ryzen 5 2500U +120%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
