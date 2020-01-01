Intel Core i5 5200U vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Newer - released 4 years and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +32%
1540
1167
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +72%
2498
1453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +35%
630
465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +40%
1268
904
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|October 1, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
