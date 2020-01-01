Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Core i5 5200U vs Celeron N4000

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and 5200U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +44%
1540
Celeron N4000
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +68%
2498
Celeron N4000
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 December 11, 2017
Launch price 299 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Gemini Lake
Model number i5-5200U N4000
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

