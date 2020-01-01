Intel Core i5 5200U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +44%
1540
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +68%
2498
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +50%
630
419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +67%
1268
759
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|299 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
