Intel Core i5 5200U vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 646 vs 581 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +37%
619
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +67%
1173
702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +18%
1512
1276
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +31%
2498
1900
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +11%
643
578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +28%
1360
1066
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 5500
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1