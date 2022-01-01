Intel Core i5 5200U vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Core i5 5200U Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and 5200U Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 646 vs 581 points Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later

Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and Celeron N4500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 5, 2015 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Broadwell Jasper Lake Model number i5-5200U N4500 Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 5500 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 11x Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s - L1 Cache - 32K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 16 TGP - 6 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 5200U n/a Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 8 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -