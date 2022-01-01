Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Celeron N4500: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 5200U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 646 vs 581 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +18%
1512
Celeron N4500
1276
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +31%
2498
Celeron N4500
1900
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +28%
1360
Celeron N4500
1066
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Broadwell Jasper Lake
Model number i5-5200U N4500
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 5500 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP - 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 5200U
n/a
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Core i5 5200U?
