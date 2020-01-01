Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 16.06 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 52% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Core i3 10110U +63%
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Core i3 10110U +30%
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1540
Core i3 10110U +54%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Core i3 10110U +63%
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Core i3 10110U +40%
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Core i3 10110U +40%
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
