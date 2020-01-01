Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Core i3 10110U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10110U and 5200U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 16.06 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 52% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1540
Core i3 10110U +54%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
2498
Core i3 10110U +63%
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1268
Core i3 10110U +40%
1773

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and i3 10110U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 August 21, 2019
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Comet Lake
Model number i5-5200U i3-10110U
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10110U or i5 5200U?
