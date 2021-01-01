Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i5 5200U
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i5 5200U
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 5200U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 5-years and 8-months later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 609 points
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U
620
Core i3 1110G4 +113%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1265
Core i3 1110G4 +78%
2250

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 September 2, 2020
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-5200U i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 8265U or Core i5 5200U
2. Core i5 10210U or Core i5 5200U
3. Core i5 7200U or Core i5 5200U
4. Core i3 1005G1 or Core i5 5200U
5. Core i3 10100 or Core i3 1110G4
6. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Core i3 1110G4
7. Core i3 1125G4 or Core i3 1110G4
8. Core i5 1030G4 or Core i3 1110G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 5200U?
EnglishРусский