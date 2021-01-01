Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 5-years and 8-months later
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 609 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
252
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2523
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
620
Core i3 1110G4 +113%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1265
Core i3 1110G4 +78%
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
