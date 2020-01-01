Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Core i3 5005U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 5005U

Intel Core i5 5200U
Intel Core i5 5200U
VS
Intel Core i3 5005U
Intel Core i3 5005U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5005U and 5200U

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +30%
1540
Core i3 5005U
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +20%
2498
Core i3 5005U
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +20%
1268
Core i3 5005U
1053

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and i3 5005U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 January 5, 2015
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Broadwell
Model number i5-5200U i3-5005U
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Core i3 5005U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 5005U or i5 5200U?
