Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +30%
1540
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +20%
2498
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +31%
630
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +20%
1268
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
