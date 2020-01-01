Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 6006U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2 GHz i3 6006U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
245
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +29%
1496
1164
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +9%
2451
2255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +30%
616
473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +11%
1232
1113
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|November 1, 2016
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 5200U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 5200U vs Core i5 8250U
- Core i5 5200U vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 5200U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i5 5200U vs Core i3 7100U
- Core i3 6006U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 6006U vs Ryzen 3 2200U
- Core i3 6006U vs Core i3 7020U
- Core i3 6006U vs Core i3 1005G1
- Core i3 6006U vs Pentium Silver N5000