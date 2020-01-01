Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Newer - released 3 years and 3 months later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +14%
1540
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Core i3 7020U +4%
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +11%
630
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Core i3 7020U +6%
1343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
