Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 7100U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +10%
1540
Core i3 7100U
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 August 30, 2016
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Kaby Lake
Model number i5-5200U i3-7100U
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Core i3 7100U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

