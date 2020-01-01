Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 7100U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +19%
248
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U +29%
587
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +10%
1540
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Core i3 7100U +9%
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +3%
630
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Core i3 7100U +8%
1372
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
