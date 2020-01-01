Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 5200U or Core i3 8130U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1540
Core i3 8130U +27%
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
2498
Core i3 8130U +48%
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 5200U
1268
Core i3 8130U +29%
1634

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 5200U and i3 8130U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 February 12, 2018
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Kaby Lake
Model number i5-5200U i3-8130U
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 5200U official page Intel Core i3 8130U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8130U or i5 5200U?
