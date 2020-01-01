Intel Core i5 5200U vs i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Core i3 8130U +42%
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Core i3 8130U +34%
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1540
Core i3 8130U +27%
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Core i3 8130U +48%
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Core i3 8130U +24%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Core i3 8130U +29%
1634
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
