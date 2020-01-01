Intel Core i5 5200U vs i5 10210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U with 2-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- Around 16.06 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
245
Core i5 10210U +66%
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
577
Core i5 10210U +121%
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1496
Core i5 10210U +50%
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2451
Core i5 10210U +161%
6403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
616
Core i5 10210U +68%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1232
Core i5 10210U +145%
3024
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
