Intel Core i5 5200U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U with 2-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Core i5 1035G1 +73%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Core i5 1035G1 +137%
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1540
Core i5 1035G1 +55%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Core i5 1035G1 +219%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Core i5 1035G1 +91%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Core i5 1035G1 +188%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
