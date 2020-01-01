Intel Core i5 5200U vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 5200U with 2-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 5 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
248
Core i5 1135G7 +108%
516
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Core i5 1135G7 +246%
2032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1540
Core i5 1135G7 +91%
2936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2498
Core i5 1135G7 +329%
10721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Core i5 1135G7 +117%
1364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1268
Core i5 1135G7 +313%
5237
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-5200U
|i7-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
