Intel Core i5 6200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6200U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 2.8 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
276
Ryzen 5 3500U +29%
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
731
Ryzen 5 3500U +100%
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1575
Ryzen 5 3500U +27%
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2991
Ryzen 5 3500U +137%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U +2%
632
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1400
Ryzen 5 3500U +90%
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6200U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
