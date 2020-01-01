Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6200U or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 6200U
Intel Core i5 6200U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6200U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 6200U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 2.8 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
731
Ryzen 5 3500U +100%
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U
1575
Ryzen 5 3500U +27%
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
2991
Ryzen 5 3500U +137%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
1400
Ryzen 5 3500U +90%
2661

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6200U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i5-6200U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6200U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 6200U?
EnglishРусский