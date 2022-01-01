Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6200U or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6200U with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 6200U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6200U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 5-years later
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 695 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 2.8 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U
1602
Core i3 1125G4 +58%
2528
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
3053
Core i3 1125G4 +227%
9970
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
1560
Core i3 1125G4 +148%
3861
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6200U and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-6200U i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 520 UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 6200U
n/a
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6200U official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

