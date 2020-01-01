Intel Core i5 6200U vs i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6200U against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 2.8 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
282
Core i3 8130U +25%
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
737
Core i3 8130U +6%
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1618
Core i3 8130U +21%
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3048
Core i3 8130U +21%
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
Core i3 8130U +22%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1413
Core i3 8130U +16%
1634
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-6200U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6200U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
