Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6200U or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6200U vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i5 6200U
Intel Core i5 6200U
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6200U with 2-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 6200U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 2.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6200U
1618
Core i5 1035G1 +47%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
3048
Core i5 1035G1 +162%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6200U
1413
Core i5 1035G1 +158%
3650

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6200U and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Ice Lake
Model number i5-6200U i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6200U official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 6200U?
EnglishРусский