Intel Core i5 6400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Ryzen 3 1200 +19%
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Ryzen 3 1200 +12%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400 +2%
1969
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Ryzen 3 1200 +25%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Ryzen 3 1200 +12%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +1%
2901
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|187 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1