Intel Core i5 6400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Ryzen 3 2200G +12%
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Ryzen 3 2200G +21%
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Ryzen 3 2200G +2%
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Ryzen 3 2200G +32%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Ryzen 3 2200G +9%
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2901
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|187 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
