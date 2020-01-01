Intel Core i5 6400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Ryzen 5 1600 +26%
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Ryzen 5 1600 +142%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Ryzen 5 1600 +4%
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Ryzen 5 1600 +142%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Ryzen 5 1600 +18%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2901
Ryzen 5 1600 +79%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|187 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
