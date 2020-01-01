Intel Core i5 6400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Ryzen 5 2600 +34%
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Ryzen 5 2600 +153%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Ryzen 5 2600 +14%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Ryzen 5 2600 +161%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Ryzen 5 2600 +22%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2901
Ryzen 5 2600 +87%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|187 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
