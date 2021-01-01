Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6400 or Celeron G5900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
  • Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
  • Around 8.6 GB/s (25%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400
1972
Celeron G5900 +10%
2161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +88%
5224
Celeron G5900
2774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +87%
2986
Celeron G5900
1598

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 187 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i5-6400 G5900
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 610

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1050 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 6400
n/a
Celeron G5900
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 42.7 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Core i5 6400 official page Intel Celeron G5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

