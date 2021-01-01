Intel Core i5 6400 vs Celeron G5905
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
39
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
- Newer - released 5-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400 +2%
909
889
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +91%
3253
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1972
Celeron G5905 +13%
2223
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +81%
5224
2892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
872
Celeron G5905 +6%
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +75%
2986
1707
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 19, 2020
|Launch price
|187 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-6400
|G5905
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1