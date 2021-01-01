Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6400 or Celeron G5920: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6400 vs Celeron G5920

Intel Core i5 6400
VS
Intel Celeron G5920
Intel Core i5 6400
Intel Celeron G5920

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5920 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5920 and 6400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5920
  • Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400
1972
Celeron G5920 +11%
2198
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +86%
5224
Celeron G5920
2809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +69%
2986
Celeron G5920
1769

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6400 and Celeron G5920

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 187 USD 52 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i5-6400 G5920
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1050 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 6400
n/a
Celeron G5920
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6400 official page Intel Celeron G5920 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5920 or Core i5 6400?
