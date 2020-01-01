Intel Core i5 6400 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Core i3 1005G1 +46%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +15%
1065
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Core i3 1005G1 +16%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Core i3 1005G1 +4%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Core i3 1005G1 +18%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400 +52%
2901
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|187 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-6400
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
