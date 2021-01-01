Intel Core i5 6400 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
39
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 864 points
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
909
Core i3 10100 +27%
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3253
Core i3 10100 +73%
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1972
Core i3 10100 +37%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5224
Core i3 10100 +76%
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
872
Core i3 10100 +28%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2986
Core i3 10100 +47%
4390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|187 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-6400
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
