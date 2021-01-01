Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6400 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 864 points
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400
909
Core i3 10100 +27%
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400
3253
Core i3 10100 +73%
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400
1972
Core i3 10100 +37%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400
5224
Core i3 10100 +76%
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6400
872
Core i3 10100 +28%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6400
2986
Core i3 10100 +47%
4390

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6400 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 187 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake-S
Model number i5-6400 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1000 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 6400
n/a
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6400 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

